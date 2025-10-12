 Six crew members injured in fishing boat fire off Jeju
Six crew members injured in fishing boat fire off Jeju

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 13:47
A 129-ton fishing boat registered in Busan burns about 35 kilometers (22 miles) southeast of Marado on Oct. 12. [JEJU COAST GUARD]

Six crew members were injured after a fire broke out on a large fishing boat near Marado Island in Seogwipo, Jeju.
 
The fire started at 3:52 a.m. on Sunday on a 129-ton purse seiner registered in Busan, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) southeast of Mara Island, according to the Coast Guard. The vessel had 27 people on board.
 

Two crew members, including one in their 40s, suffered burns to the face and arms, while four others, including one in their 70s, suffered smoke inhalation. All six were transported to hospitals in Jeju City by responding paramedics.
 
The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter and five patrol vessels after receiving the report and requested assistance from nearby fishing boats. All 27 crew members were safely rescued by a nearby vessel.
 
Authorities are continuing to extinguish the fire using water cannons from patrol vessels and are investigating the exact cause of the blaze. Crew members told investigators that the fire broke out in the engine room during navigation after they heard a loud bang.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
