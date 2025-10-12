 Woman gets suspended sentence for illegally purchasing newborn, abusing child
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Woman gets suspended sentence for illegally purchasing newborn, abusing child

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 14:52
A nurse picks up a newborn baby at a hospital in western Seoul on Feb. 26. [JUN MIN-KYU]

A nurse picks up a newborn baby at a hospital in western Seoul on Feb. 26. [JUN MIN-KYU]

 
A 36-year-old woman who illegally purchased a newborn for 288,000 won ($200), physically abused the child and failed to register the baby's birth was sentenced to a suspended prison term.
 
The Incheon District Court upheld a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, for the woman for child trafficking and child abuse under the Child Welfare Act. The ruling matches the lower court’s decision.
 

Related Article

 
She was found guilty of purchasing the infant by paying the hospital bill on Jan. 25, 2018, at a medical facility in Seo District, Busan, when the child was 15 days old. Unable to conceive and facing difficulties adopting, she reportedly came into contact with the baby’s birth parents through an online post seeking someone to take in the child.
 
She was also convicted of physically abusing the child at her home in Ganghwa County, Incheon, in September 2022 by hitting her multiple times with a flyswatter and a remote control on her thighs and shoulders.
 
After taking custody of the child, the woman and her spouse failed to report the birth, and the child received neither required vaccinations nor basic medical care. Prosecutors argued this amounted to neglect and abandonment under the Child Welfare Act and brought related charges.
 
However, while the court upheld the convictions for trafficking and abuse, it acquitted her of neglect and abandonment.
 
“From when the child was 15 days old until she was transferred to a child protection agency in June 2023, the defendants did not register the child's birth,” the appellate court said. “She missed most of her vaccinations, had a small physique, showed signs of malnutrition and exhibited vision problems.”
 
Still, the court ruled that the couple had taken some minimal protective steps. “While their caregiving did not meet societal norms, it is difficult to conclude that their conduct amounts to legal neglect or abandonment,” the ruling said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags baby adoption child adoption

More in Social Affairs

Lawsuit seeks to recover profits from descendent of Korean aristocrat who collaborated with Japan

70s and over outnumber people in their 20s for first time amid low birth rates and aging population

Korean police arrest four suspected members of scam ring accused of killing university student in Cambodia

Woman gets suspended sentence for illegally purchasing newborn, abusing child

Police arrest man suspected of killing elderly neighbor in Hwacheon

Related Stories

Woman seeks compensation from Korea over her forced adoption to France in 1984

Sweden faces call to halt international adoptions after inquiry finds abuses and fraud

Teacher honored by gov't for raising awareness about children with special needs

After hundreds of thousands of adoptions, gov't to take over process

Mother tries to sell baby through an app
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)