Hurry, hurry…

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 20:30
 
A Korean student’s death in Cambodia after falling victim to a fraudulent job offer has intensified criticism of the government’s slow response to rising crimes targeting Koreans abroad. Cambodian authorities have arrested several Chinese suspects, while Korea’s police and Foreign Ministry are accused of acting too late. With hundreds of similar abduction cases reported in the past year, experts urge stronger diplomatic and investigative coordination. President Lee Jae Myung has ordered full government mobilization, calling the protection of citizens’ lives an essential national duty. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
