Sunday's fortune: Finding balance through emotional intelligence

Family harmony and emotional intelligence underpin many of today's signs, while others focus on moderation and self control. Your fortune for Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Be the spiritual anchor of your household🔹 Keep things simple — observe rather than interfere🔹 Save words, but be generous with your wallet🔹 A few kind words will work wonders🔹 Put your family above all else🔹 Seek advice from those with experience💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East🔹 Eat fresh fruits and vegetables🔹 Avoid overeating and drinking too much🔹 Live in step with the times🔹 Parenting challenges may test you🔹 Consider matters from the other’s perspective🔹 Avoid dismissing elders as outdated💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 East🔹 Family harmony is true happiness🔹 Wisdom shines through experience🔹 Unite family effort in the home🔹 Blood ties strengthen today🔹 Success is better when shared🔹 Abundance brings satisfaction💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South🔹 Avoid strenuous work🔹 Let go of favoritism or bias🔹 Judge matters with fairness🔹 Stay neutral amid disputes🔹 Too many voices can hinder progress🔹 Offer kindness even to those you dislike💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Acceptance | 🧭 East🔹 Keep your spirit youthful🔹 Take the lead in family affairs🔹 Morning proves more favorable than afternoon🔹 Approach others with openness🔹 Don’t waste energy on trivial matters🔹 Blue attire brings good luck💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North🔹 Don’t cling to time passing by🔹 Avoid dwelling on the past🔹 Silence can be wiser than words🔹 Marital quarrels ease quickly🔹 Don’t be wounded by idle talk🔹 There is risk of an unsuitable encounter💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South🔹 Enjoy being the star of your day🔹 Follow where your heart leads🔹 Achievements bring satisfaction🔹 Life is colored with happiness🔹 Planned work proceeds well🔹 Treasure friendship and loyalty💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Acceptance | 🧭 North🔹 Waste not, want not🔹 Parents cannot always win against children🔹 Keep your surroundings neat and organized🔹 Stay rational rather than emotional🔹 Don’t let others’ words sway you🔹 Avoid blunt or harsh remarks💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East🔹 Living itself is a profitable blessing🔹 Expect family news or a reunion🔹 Invitations may come your way🔹 Cherish family outings🔹 Recharge through hobbies and leisure🔹 Romantic meetings or introductions are ahead💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East🔹 A family celebration may arise🔹 Everything is appealing today🔹 Cheerful spending uplifts you🔹 A lively, refreshing day🔹 Be generous when dating🔹 Enjoy spending with a smile💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South🔹 Today is as young as you make it🔹 Balance health with age in mind🔹 Don’t postpone tasks — act now🔹 A short trip refreshes body and mind🔹 Love requires give and take🔹 Passion fuels your youth💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West🔹 Live with love and gratitude🔹 People or possessions will please you🔹 A spouse proves more reliable than children🔹 Listening to your partner ensures harmony🔹 Show affection to strengthen bonds🔹 Love and recognition will fill your day