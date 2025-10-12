Sunday's fortune: Finding balance through emotional intelligence
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Be the spiritual anchor of your household
🔹 Keep things simple — observe rather than interfere
🔹 Save words, but be generous with your wallet
🔹 A few kind words will work wonders
🔹 Put your family above all else
🔹 Seek advice from those with experience
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat fresh fruits and vegetables
🔹 Avoid overeating and drinking too much
🔹 Live in step with the times
🔹 Parenting challenges may test you
🔹 Consider matters from the other’s perspective
🔹 Avoid dismissing elders as outdated
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 East
🔹 Family harmony is true happiness
🔹 Wisdom shines through experience
🔹 Unite family effort in the home
🔹 Blood ties strengthen today
🔹 Success is better when shared
🔹 Abundance brings satisfaction
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid strenuous work
🔹 Let go of favoritism or bias
🔹 Judge matters with fairness
🔹 Stay neutral amid disputes
🔹 Too many voices can hinder progress
🔹 Offer kindness even to those you dislike
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Acceptance | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep your spirit youthful
🔹 Take the lead in family affairs
🔹 Morning proves more favorable than afternoon
🔹 Approach others with openness
🔹 Don’t waste energy on trivial matters
🔹 Blue attire brings good luck
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t cling to time passing by
🔹 Avoid dwelling on the past
🔹 Silence can be wiser than words
🔹 Marital quarrels ease quickly
🔹 Don’t be wounded by idle talk
🔹 There is risk of an unsuitable encounter
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 South
🔹 Enjoy being the star of your day
🔹 Follow where your heart leads
🔹 Achievements bring satisfaction
🔹 Life is colored with happiness
🔹 Planned work proceeds well
🔹 Treasure friendship and loyalty
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Acceptance | 🧭 North
🔹 Waste not, want not
🔹 Parents cannot always win against children
🔹 Keep your surroundings neat and organized
🔹 Stay rational rather than emotional
🔹 Don’t let others’ words sway you
🔹 Avoid blunt or harsh remarks
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Living itself is a profitable blessing
🔹 Expect family news or a reunion
🔹 Invitations may come your way
🔹 Cherish family outings
🔹 Recharge through hobbies and leisure
🔹 Romantic meetings or introductions are ahead
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 A family celebration may arise
🔹 Everything is appealing today
🔹 Cheerful spending uplifts you
🔹 A lively, refreshing day
🔹 Be generous when dating
🔹 Enjoy spending with a smile
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South
🔹 Today is as young as you make it
🔹 Balance health with age in mind
🔹 Don’t postpone tasks — act now
🔹 A short trip refreshes body and mind
🔹 Love requires give and take
🔹 Passion fuels your youth
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Live with love and gratitude
🔹 People or possessions will please you
🔹 A spouse proves more reliable than children
🔹 Listening to your partner ensures harmony
🔹 Show affection to strengthen bonds
🔹 Love and recognition will fill your day
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall outlook.
