Deep in thought
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 18:58
Korean national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo wears a pensive expression during an official training session at Goyang Stadium Auxiliary Field in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 12. The team trained amid a somber mood following its 0–5 defeat to Brazil in a friendly match on Oct. 10. Korea will face Paraguay in another friendly on Oct. 14.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
