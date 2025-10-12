 All-time Korean volleyball legend to officially retire on Oct. 18
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Volleyball

print dictionary print

All-time Korean volleyball legend to officially retire on Oct. 18

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 13:58
Kim Yeon-koung speaks at the V League awards ceremony at Swiss Grand Hotel in western Seoul on April 14. [YONHAP]

Kim Yeon-koung speaks at the V League awards ceremony at Swiss Grand Hotel in western Seoul on April 14. [YONHAP]

 
Korean volleyball legend Kim Yeon-koung will say farewell to fans at a retirement ceremony held by her former team, the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders, on Oct. 18.
 
The event will take place during the 2025-26 V League opening match between the Pink Spiders and Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, the Pink Spiders announced on Saturday. 
 

Related Article

 
While the Pink Spiders have yet to disclose details of the ceremony, the team is reportedly planning to retire Kim’s No. 10 jersey, effectively enshrining her legacy. 
 
Kim, 37, retired after the end of the 2024-25 V League season in April, which she capped off by sweeping both league and championship titles with the Pink Spiders.
 
Her career has spanned 20 years, during which she also spent time playing in Japan, Turkey and China, clinching five V League titles — in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2023 and 2025 — in addition to four championship trophies in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2025 in Korea.
 
She was also an integral part of the Korean national team at the 2012 and 2020 Summer Olympics, leading the country to semifinal finishes at both tournaments.
 
The retirement event by the Pink Spiders on Oct. 18 comes after Kim held a farewell ceremony at the KYK Invitational 2025 All-Star game series at Incheon Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon on May 17 and 18, where she participated as a player-coach in the exhibition series featuring the national squad and stars from around the world. 
 
Kim has featured in MBC's volleyball-themed show “The Wonder Coach,” as a head coach since her retirement, where she coaches the Pilsung Wonderdogs with the goal of making the squad a pro team and entering the V League. The Wonderdogs consist of expelled players from the V League or retired players, who look to play in the pro league again. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO BONG-JUN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Kim Yeon-koung Retirement V League Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders

More in Volleyball

All-time Korean volleyball legend to officially retire on Oct. 18

KOVO Cup receives conditional approval after initial cancellation confusion

Kim Yeon-koung to be head coach of volleyball team for upcoming MBC entertainment show

Investigation launched into 'biased' referees at Korea-Japan volleyball game

Women's volleyball coach referred to disciplinary committee over abuse allegations

Related Stories

Kim Yeon-koung says she isn't finished with Pink Spiders yet

Kim Yeon-koung and resurgent Pink Spiders face another uncertain season

Return of the Queen

Despite Pink Spiders' perfect start, head coach Marcello Abbondanza demands improvement

Pink Spiders appoint Kwon Soon-chan as new head coach
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)