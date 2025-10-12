 Egypt to convene global leaders, including Trump, in Sharm el-Sheikh on Gaza war agreement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Egypt to convene global leaders, including Trump, in Sharm el-Sheikh on Gaza war agreement

Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 13:57
Municipal employees raise the Egyptian flags, during preparations for an international summit on Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Municipal employees raise the Egyptian flags, during preparations for an international summit on Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Egypt will host an international summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalize an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza, an Egyptian presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.
 

Related Article

 
The summit will be attended by more than 20 leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, the spokesperson added in a statement. 
 

 

Reuters
tags Egypt Red Sea summit

More in World

Korean police arrest four suspected members of scam ring accused of killing university student in Cambodia

Egypt to convene global leaders, including Trump, in Sharm el-Sheikh on Gaza war agreement

North Korea, Vietnam agree to cooperate on defence, other fields, KCNA says

Australia, New Zealand dollars lose to greenback, but gain on yen

7.6-magnitude earthquake off southern Philippines causes damage and evacuations

Related Stories

Korea to Europe container shipping costs rose more than 70% in January

British maritime agency Ambrey reports blast near Liberia-flagged tanker off Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu

Talks in Cairo

Container shipping costs surge by 40% on EU-Korea route amid Red Sea crisis

HMM deploys more vessels in Europe to ease Red Sea shipping crisis
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)