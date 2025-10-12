Egypt to convene global leaders, including Trump, in Sharm el-Sheikh on Gaza war agreement
Published: 12 Oct. 2025, 13:57
Egypt will host an international summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalize an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza, an Egyptian presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.
The summit will be attended by more than 20 leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, the spokesperson added in a statement.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
