 Seoul stocks open sharply lower on U.S.-China trade tensions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Seoul stocks open sharply lower on U.S.-China trade tensions

Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 10:43
People work inside the dealing room in Hana Bank in central Seoul on Oct. 13. [YONHAP]

People work inside the dealing room in Hana Bank in central Seoul on Oct. 13. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, amid renewed trade tensions between the United States and China.
 
The Kospi fell 53.77 points, or 1.49 percent, to 3,556.83 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

Overnight, President Donald Trump had tried to calm fears of escalating tensions with China in a post on social media, saying that economic troubles with China will "all be fine" and that the United States "wants to help China, not hurt it."
 
His comments came hours after Beijing said it was "not afraid" of a possible trade war, warning it could take retaliatory measures against Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports.
 
On Friday, Trump said he will impose a 100 percent tariff on China, as well as export controls on "any and all critical software," in response to new export controls Beijing imposed on rare minerals.
 
Rare minerals are essential for high-tech industries, including defense and semiconductors, and around 70 percent of the global supply comes from China.
 
The spat between the world's largest economies rattled the U.S. stock market on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq went down 3.56 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9 percent.
 
In Seoul, most large cap shares were trading lower.
 
Market top-cap Samsung Electronics shed 2.75 percent, and its rival SK hynix dipped 4.44 percent.
 
Battery maker LG Energy Solution retreated 0.56 percent, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace inched down 0.19 percent, and major portal operator Naver declined 2.24 percent.
 
In contrast, ship making shares were in positive territory, with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries adding 1.36 percent and Hanwha Ocean moving up 1.28 percent.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,426.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.41 percent from 1,421 won from the previous session's close. 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Finance Korea

More in Economy

Exports dip 15.2 percent during first 10 days of October

Seoul stocks open sharply lower on U.S.-China trade tensions

70s and over outnumber people in their 20s for first time amid low birth rates and aging population

Debt held by self-employed hits record high in Q2: BOK

Trade minister calls for amicable solution to EU's steel safeguard replacement plan

Related Stories

Stocks open lower after Fed Chair hints at rate hikes

Stocks open higher following Wall Street gains

Another session, another record high for the Kospi

Stocks snap losing streak despite North's launch

Kospi up for third session ahead of long holiday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)