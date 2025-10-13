 Foreign direct investment in Incheon Free Economic Zone reaches more than 90% of its annual goal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Foreign direct investment in Incheon Free Economic Zone reaches more than 90% of its annual goal

Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 13 Oct. 2025, 18:34
The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) [INCHEON FREE ECONOMIC ZONE]

The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) [INCHEON FREE ECONOMIC ZONE]

 
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) reached more than 90 percent of its annual goal by the third quarter of 2025, fueled by strong investor interest in biotechnology and other strategic sectors, officials said on Monday. 
 
The IFEZ Authority reported $553.5 million in declared FDI as of the third quarter, meeting 92.3 percent of its $600 million target for the year. That includes $494.7 million from the first half and an additional $58.8 million in the third quarter. 
 

Related Article

 
Officials credited the zone’s strong performance to steady inflows into key industries such as biotech, semiconductors and renewable energy. 
 
Major deals earlier this year included $250 million from global leader in biopharmaceutical materials Sartorius Korea Operations; $28.7 million from Lotte Biologics; $24.6 million from semiconductor materials producer TOK Advanced Materials; $119.6 million from Danish renewable energy company Ørsted; and $61.4 million from Costco Cheongna for retail expansion. In the third quarter, Starfield Cheongna declared a $52.5 million investment.
 
Actual FDI inflows reached $391.2 million as of the third quarter, surpassing the authority's annual target of $350 million and more than doubling last year's figure. Since its establishment, IFEZ has recorded a cumulative total of $16.72 billion in declared FDI.
 
IFEZ said it will maintain its annual goals of $600 million in declared FDI and $350 million in actual inflows for 2025 and has formulated a new investment promotion strategy. The agency is focusing on attracting investment in medical and biotech industries, high-tech and strategic sectors and tourism, leisure and cultural content.
 
Yun Won-sok, the commissioner of IFEZ, said he expects the agency to exceed $600 million in declared FDI again this year, continuing its momentum from last year.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags ifez korea fdi

More in Industry

LG Electronic's operating profit down year-on-year, but better than expectations

Euisun Chung marks fifth year as Hyundai's chief with plenty of achievements, but serious challenges ahead

Doosan's sale of gas turbines to U.S. sign of Korea's engineering competitiveness

LG's display tech may have been leaked to China

FTC uncovers unfair terms in Coupang Eats and Baemin delivery platforms

Related Stories

Incheon announces new commissioner of the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority

Korea's pledged FDI hits record high in hint of optimism for 2025

Foreign direct investment pledges to Korea hit all-time high

Foreign direct investment hits record in first 9 months of year

FDI pledges to Korea hits record $32.7 billion in 2023
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)