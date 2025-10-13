More in Industry

Top executives gather in Tokyo for third Korea-U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue this week

LG Electronic's operating profit down year-on-year, but better than expectations

Euisun Chung marks fifth year as Hyundai's chief with plenty of achievements, but serious challenges ahead

Doosan's sale of gas turbines to U.S. sign of Korea's engineering competitiveness

LG's display tech may have been leaked to China