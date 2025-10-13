Government criticized for rushed approval of Starlink Korea agreement
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 10:17
The government is facing criticism for allegedly rushing its approval of a cross-border service agreement for Starlink Korea, the Korean subsidiary of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company SpaceX.
The Ministry of Science and ICT is accused of skipping essential steps to evaluate the broader market impact of such services, despite satellite communications being considered critical infrastructure.
Last month, the science ministry announced a research project titled "Policy response plans for the expansion of low Earth orbit satellite communication services", according to documents submitted by Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Jeong-heon, a member of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee. The project aims to assess the impact of introducing LEO services to Korea’s telecommunications market, compare international examples and suggest regulatory improvements.
The timing of the research project has raised eyebrows. The ministry approved a cross-border service agreement between Starlink Korea and its U.S. parent company SpaceX in May. Under the Telecommunications Business Act, Starlink Korea must have ministerial approval to receive satellite internet services from SpaceX and provide them in Korea. This approval process is supposed to include evaluations of service stability, market impact and data protection. However, the research project was only commissioned in September — four months after the agreement was approved.
The delay has led to accusations that the ministry rushed the approval without adequate groundwork, but the ministry insists that it had "approved [the project] because there were no technical issues," adding that the research project was commissioned to prepare regulatory adjustments for emerging technologies. In April, the ministry had already revised the Enforcement Decree of the Radio Waves Act to simplify procedures for opening satellite communication terminals, accelerating the approval process for Starlink.
“As telecommunications technology extends beyond the ground to low Earth orbit, we need to move fast to secure technologies related to non-terrestrial networks,” said an official from the science ministry. Non-terrestrial networks enable direct communication between satellites and devices like smartphones without relying on ground-based stations, potentially supplementing 5G and advancing toward 6G.
Starlink provides internet using LEO satellites orbiting 200 to 2,000 kilometers (124 to 1,243 miles) above Earth. These satellites offer faster, more stable connections and lower latency than geostationary satellites, which orbit at 35,800 kilometers. LEO satellites are seen as foundational for future technologies, such as urban air mobility and autonomous vehicles. In Korea, Starlink is expected to first target connectivity blind spots in the maritime and aviation sectors, but its influence is likely to expand across industries.
In contrast, Korea is just getting started in this field. The Ministry of Science and ICT plans to invest 300.6 billion won ($209 million) to launch two Korean LEO satellites by 2030. Meanwhile, Starlink already operates approximately 7,000 satellites.
On Sept. 19, the National Assembly Research Service published a report warning that foreign LEO satellite operators pose risks to user data privacy and even national security. Since foreign operators process data overseas without building local infrastructure, government security audits are limited.
"The government would have difficulty directly verifying the security of foreign LEO communication networks, which could lead to leaks of defense data," read the report.
Industry experts are closely monitoring Starlink’s expansion into Korea, particularly in the defense sector, where LEO technology is essential for future systems like drone units and unmanned combat ships.
"If we hand over this untapped market to a foreign player, we could become permanently dependent," said Ryu Jae-kwan, head of unmanned systems at defense firm LIG Nex1. "In emergencies, we would have no choice but to ask SpaceX for help."
Others argue that, as a latecomer to the LEO satellite market, Korea should focus on quickly building experience and data through early service adoption. A spokesperson for SK Telink, which has signed a resale agreement with Starlink Korea, said, "Bringing in LEO services will help accumulate data and expertise, allowing us to lead in related technologies."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY OH HYEON-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)