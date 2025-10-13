 Girl group i-dle's Shuhua announced as tourism ambassador for hometown Taoyuan, Taiwan
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 16:40
Girl group i-dle member Shuhua has been appointed as the tourism ambassador for her hometown of Taoyuan, Taiwan, agency Cube Entertainment said on Monday.
 
The singer recently shot promotional content in tourist spots such as Daxi Old Street, Xiao Wulai Sky Rope Bridge and Hengshan Calligraphy Art Center.
 

“I’m extremely happy and honored to be the promotional ambassador for my hometown, Taoyuan,” Shuhua said. “I grew up in the Fugang area of Taoyuan. It’s a humble, warmhearted place with fresh air and peaceful surroundings that I hope many will visit.”
 
“Shuhua vividly captured the grandeur of the Xiao Wulai Sky Rope Bridge and the richness of Taoyuan’s local cuisine while sharing her affection for her hometown of Fugang,” a Taoyuan city tourism official said regarding the campaign.
 
Shuhua debuted as a member of (G)I-DLE in 2018, which later changed its name to i-dle earlier this year. The group has released hit songs such as “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022), “Nxde” (2022) and “Queencard” (2023).
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags shuhua i-dle ambassador taiwan

