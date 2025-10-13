Cambodia job scam tragedy exposes lax Korean response (KOR)

A string of violent crimes against Koreans in Cambodia has caused alarm after a Korean university student was abducted and killed by a Chinese criminal group operating there. According to Cambodia’s state-run AKP news agency, prosecutors in Kampot Province have charged three Chinese nationals in their 30s to 50s with murder and fraud. The men are accused of killing a Korean man in his 20s, identified as Park, near Bokor Mountain in Kampot in August. Local police listed the cause of death as “cardiac arrest due to torture.” The area has long been known for job scams and illegal confinement targeting Koreans.Korean police believe Park fell victim to a false overseas job offer and was lured to Cambodia, where he was caught by the local crime ring. He told his family in mid-July that he was traveling to attend a local job fair, then departed for Cambodia. The North Gyeongsang Provincial Police said they have arrested several domestic accomplices who lured him abroad and are investigating their involvement. However, Korean investigators are limited to tracing Park’s recruitment in Korea and must rely on Cambodian police for the case abroad. Establishing effective joint investigations between the two countries is increasingly urgent, yet Korea’s response so far has been inadequate. Officials plan to discuss creating a “Korean Desk” in Cambodia later this month to allow Korean officers to assist local police, but critics say the plan comes too late.The Foreign Ministry’s slow response has also worsened the situation. Even before Park’s case, abductions of Koreans by international crime rings were rampant in parts of Cambodia. Ministry data shows that the number of reported abductions rose from around 10 to 20 annually in 2022 and 2023 to 220 last year and 330 as of August this year. Despite this, the post of Korean ambassador to Cambodia has remained vacant since July, when the government recalled multiple envoys but failed to appoint replacements. The ministry issued a special travel advisory on Oct. 10 urging Koreans to postpone nonessential trips to Phnom Penh, but the warning came only after repeated incidents.Roughly 200,000 Koreans visit Cambodia every year. It is unacceptable that Korean nationals continue to be easy targets for organized crime there. After receiving reports on the latest killing, President Lee Jae Myung ordered the Foreign Ministry to mobilize all available resources to protect Korean citizens. Rather than blaming Cambodian authorities for poor cooperation, the government must now act swiftly to guarantee the safety of its people abroad. Safeguarding the lives and security of citizens is the state’s most basic responsibility.캄보디아에서 활동하는 중국계 범죄 조직에 의해 한국인 대학생이 납치·살해되는 등 현지에서 우리 국민을 상대로 한 강력 범죄가 잇따르고 있다. 캄보디아 국영 AKP통신에 따르면 최근 캄보디아 캄폿지방검찰청은 살인과 사기 혐의로 30~50대 중국인 세 명을 구속해 기소했다. 이들은 지난 8월 캄보디아 캄폿주 보코산 인근에서 경북 예천 출신의 20대 대학생 박모씨를 살해한 혐의를 받고 있다. 현지 경찰은 사망 확인서에 박씨의 사망 원인을 ‘고문으로 인한 심장마비’라고 적었다. 해당 지역은 그 전부터 한국인을 상대로 한 취업 사기와 감금 피해가 많은 것으로 알려진 곳이다.한국 경찰은 박씨가 해외 취업 사기에 속아 캄보디아로 갔다가 현지 범죄 조직에 당했을 가능성이 크다고 보고 있다. 박씨는 지난 7월 중순 가족에게 “현지 박람회에 다녀오겠다”고 알린 뒤 출국했다. 경북경찰청은 박씨를 유인한 국내 공범 일부를 검거해 수사 중이라고 밝혔다.다만 한국 경찰의 수사는 박씨가 캄보디아로 가게 된 경위로 한정돼 있고, 캄보디아에서 발생한 일에 대해선 현지 경찰에 의존할 수밖에 없는 상황이다. 두 나라 경찰의 실질적인 공조 체계 구축이 시급한 실정인데, 그동안 우리 경찰의 대응은 아쉬운 점이 많다. 이달 말 양자 회담에서 한국 경찰을 캄보디아로 파견해 현지 경찰과 공조하는 ‘코리안데스크’를 설치하는 방안을 논의한다지만, ‘소 잃고 외양간 고치는’ 격이다.외교 당국의 안이한 대응도 화를 키웠다. 이번 사건이 있기 전부터 캄보디아 일부 지역에선 국제 범죄 조직에 의한 한국인 납치 사건이 성행했다. 외교부에 따르면 캄보디아에서 한국인 납치 신고는 2022~2023년에 연간 10~20건이었지만 지난해에는 220건으로 급증했고, 올해 들어선 지난 8월까지 330건에 달했다. 그런데 현지에서 우리 여행객과 교민의 안전에 앞장서야 할 주캄보디아 대사 자리는 지난 7월부터 석 달째 비어 있다. 현 정부 출범 이후 캄보디아를 포함한 재외 공관장을 한꺼번에 귀국시켰는데, 아직도 신임 대사를 임명하지 못한 탓이다. 외교부는 지난 10일 캄보디아 수도 프놈펜에 대해 긴급한 용무가 아니면 방문을 취소·연기하라는 특별여행주의보를 발령했지만, ‘뒷북 조치’라는 비판을 피하기 어렵다.캄보디아는 연간 20만 명가량의 한국인 방문객이 찾는 곳이다. 그런 나라에서 한국인이 범죄의 표적이 되는 걸 방치할 수는 없다. 이재명 대통령은 캄보디아 범죄 관련 보고를 받고 외교부에 총력 대응을 지시했다. 정부는 캄보디아 당국의 비협조를 탓하기보다 지금이라도 외교 역량을 총동원해 우리 국민의 안전 보장에 나서야 한다. 국민의 생명과 안전을 지키는 것은 국가의 당연한 책무다.