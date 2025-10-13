The Sail that Illuminates a Port City: Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie (KOR)

Northern Germany’s Hamburg has thrived as a free trade port since the Middle Ages. Yet the advent of the European Union stripped the city of its exclusive trading privileges, leading to decline. To revive its fortunes, the city launched the HafenCity redevelopment, transforming a blighted dockland into a vibrant urban district. It became Europe’s largest inner-city renewal project, encompassing housing for 15,000 residents along with offices, retail and cultural spaces.The crown jewel of this transformation is the Elbphilharmonie, completed in 2016. The complex combines a 2,100-seat concert hall, a five-star hotel with 244 rooms and 45 luxury apartments. The site once housed Kaispeicher A, a redbrick warehouse built in 1963. Instead of demolishing it, architects preserved its 37-meter facade, integrating six floors of parking, restaurants and a music school within.Atop the old structure now rises a gleaming glass building, reaching up to 110 meters. With its undulating form resembling a sail or a crown, the facade shifts in height from 67 to 110 meters. Within, the concert hall stands acoustically isolated from the surrounding hotel and apartments, with double floors and suspended construction ensuring pristine sound. The building’s 1,100 glass panels vary in shape and texture — gill-like windows for hotel rooms and horseshoe-shaped balconies on the Western corner add visual rhythm to the structure.The Elbphilharmonie was designed by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, known for the Tate Modern in London and other projects that harmonize architecture with their urban context. Their design for Hamburg’s skyline persuaded city authorities to grant a rare exemption to the 37-meter height limit. A highlight of the project is the public observation deck on the seventh floor. Visitors ascend an escalator to reach the plaza, which opens to sweeping views of the river and cityscape. By dedicating this level to the public, the architects turned it into one of Hamburg’s most visited sites, drawing 4.5 million people each year.Reflecting the sky, river, and city around it, the Elbphilharmonie stands as a landmark of modern urban renewal — an architectural sail capturing both light and spirit. The resident Elbphilharmonie Orchestra’s upcoming tour to Korea next week will bring the sound of Hamburg’s new pride to Korean audiences.북독일 함부르크는 중세 때부터 자유무역항으로 큰 번영을 누려왔으나 EU 협정으로 그 독점적 지위를 상실해 쇠락의 길을 걸었다. 슬럼화가 진행된 항만 지역의 ‘하펜시티’ 재개발을 추진했고, 그 성공으로 다시 도시적 활력을 얻게 되었다. 유럽 최대의 도심재개발로 1만5000명의 주거와 오피스, 쇼핑, 문화시설을 포함한 대단위 계획이었다.하펜시티의 정점은 2016년 완공한 ‘엘프 필하모니홀’이다. 2100석의 콘서트홀을 중심으로 244실의 5성급 호텔, 45호 럭셔리 아파트의 복합건물이다. 원래 이 자리엔 1963년 건설한 붉은 벽돌 건물, 카이스파이허 A 창고가 있었다. 37m 높이의 창고 외벽을 고스란히 보존하고 그 안에 6개 층의 주차장과 레스토랑, 음악학교 등을 조성했다.기존 창고 외벽 위에 최고 26층의 빛나는 유리 건물을 올렸다. 마치 왕관 혹은 범선의 돛과 같은 이 불규칙한 건물은 67m부터 110m까지 변화무쌍하게 높이가 변한다. 바깥으로 에워싼 호텔이나 아파트와 사이를 두고 안으로 독립된 콘서트홀을 건설했다. 이중바닥도 만드는 등 완벽한 음향을 보장하기 위한 아이디어다. 1100개의 창으로 구성된 유리 벽의 모습도 다양하다. 호텔부는 아가미 모양 창이, 서쪽 모서리는 말굽 모양 발코니가 변화를 이룬다.설계를 맡은 스위스의 건축팀, 헤르조그&드뫼롱은 런던의 테이트 모던 등 도시 맥락을 존중하는 여러 명작을 발표한 바 있다. 이들의 빛나는 아이디어는 시 정부를 설득해 37m 고도 제한을 넘어선 유일한 예외가 되었다. 압권은 7층에 마련된 옥상 광장이다. 82m 길이의 직통 에스컬레이터로 오르면 사방으로 개방된 강과 도시의 풍경을 마주하게 된다. 한 층을 과감히 도시에 환원한 결과, 연간 450만이 방문하는 최고의 명소가 되었다. 하늘과 강과 도시를 반사하며 일체화된 진정한 랜드마크다. 이곳을 전용 홀로 사용하는 엘프필의 다음 주 내한 공연이 기대된다.