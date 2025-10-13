고기의 자격?…유럽에 번지는 육류 명칭 논쟁
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 10:16
In Food Label Fight, Europeans Debate How the Sausage Gets Made
BERLIN — Buying a veggie burger or a cauliflower steak in Europe may soon be a thing of the past, after lawmakers in the European Parliament voted Wednesday to restrict the use of terms like “burger” or “steak” to food made with meat.
The vote reflects a push by Europe’s powerful agricultural lobby, which for years has pressed officials to crack down on what they say is the misuse of terms associated with cuts of meat. Other branches of the European Union’s government, the council and the commission, need to weigh in before the proposal becomes law in the 27-nation bloc.
The proposal states that names such as burger and steak, along with sausage, hamburger, escalope, egg yolks and egg whites, must be used “exclusively for products containing meat,” defined as “the edible parts of the animals.”
Debate over the proposal has been heated.
“People can eat tofu or test-tube patties all they want, but it’s not meat,” said Céline Imart, a member of the European Parliament who represents a largely agricultural district in France, who proposed the move. She insisted that allowing nonmeat alternatives to share terms with animal-based products could mislead consumers.
Proponents of alternatives to meat have argued that using such well-known terms is sensible, and that consumers are savvy enough to identify the protein that went into the products they bought.
A change in the law could cost Rügenwalder Mühle, Germany’s leading producer of alternative meat products, several million euros, said Claudia Hauschild, a spokesperson for the company.
The company, which also makes one of Germany’s most beloved sausages, Teewurst, clearly labels all of its products, she said. “You really have to try to mix up a vegan schnitzel with a pork schnitzel,” she noted.
A survey conducted by the European Consumer Organization in 2020 found that a majority of people in Europe were not confused by nonmeat products that shared the same names as animal-based counterparts, as long as the packaging clearly labeled them as “vegan,” “plant-based” or “alternative.”
“With everything else going on in the world, you would think the European Parliament would have better things to do,” Anna Strolenberg, a member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands, argued. “Let’s work on the stuff that matters and not identity politics for burgers.”
고기의 자격?…유럽에 번지는 육류 명칭 논쟁
머지않아 유럽에서 채식버거나 콜리플라워 스테이크를 사는 일이 어려워질 수 있다. 유럽의회가 수요일(10월 8일) 진짜 고기 성분이 포함된 식품에만 ‘버거’, ‘스테이크’라는 명칭을 허용하는 안건을 통과했기 때문이다.
이번 표결은 오랜 기간 고기 부위 관련 용어 남용을 막자고 주장해 온 유럽의 강력한 농업 로비의 압력을 반영한 것이다. 이 제안이 EU 27개 회원국 전체에 적용되는 법률이 되려면, 앞으로 EU 집행위원회와 EU 이사회에서도 논의해 승인해야 한다.
이번 제안은 버거, 스테이크, 소시지, 햄버거, 얇게 저민 고기는 물론 계란 노른자 및 흰자와 같은 명칭은 ‘먹을 수 있는 동물의 부위’를 포함한 고기 제품에만 독점적으로 사용돼야 한다는 내용을 담고 있다.
이 같은 움직임은 유럽 내에서 고기 대체 식품이 고기처럼 포장, 홍보돼 소비자를 혼란스럽게 한다는 주장에 따른 것이다.
이런 주장에 대한 논쟁은 격화하고 있다.
프랑스의 농업 지역을 대표하며 이 제안을 낸 셀린 이마르 EU 의원은 “사람들이 두부나 실험실에서 만든 패티를 먹는 건 자유지만, 그건 고기가 아니다”라고 말했다. 그는 고기라는 용어를 비육류 대체재와 공유하는 것은 소비자 혼란을 초래한다고 강조했다.
육류 대체 식품 옹호자들은 널리 알려진 명칭을 쓰는 건 합리적 선택이며, 소비자는 충분히 똑똑해 자신이 사는 제품의 단백질 종류를 구분할 수 있다고 주장한다.
독일의 대체육 브랜드 1위 기업 뤼겐발더 뮐레의 대변인 클라우디아 하우스칠든 이번 제안으로 법이 바뀔 경우 수백만 유로의 손해가 날 수 있다고 밝혔다.
가장 인기있는 독일 소시지 테부어스트도 만드는 이 기업은 “비건 제품과 육류 제품의 라벨을 매우 명확하게 구분해왔다”면서 “비건 슈니첼과 돼지고기 슈니첼을 헷갈리는 것은 매우 어렵다”고 말했다.
2020년 유럽소비자기구가 실시한 설문조사에 따르면 유럽 소비자 대부분은 ‘비건’이나 ‘식물성’, ‘대체품’이라는 명확한 표기가 있을 경우 고기와 대체 식품 이름이 같아도 이를 혼동하지 않았다.
네덜란드 출신 안나 스트롤렌버그 의원은 “세상에 해결해야 할 문제 천지라 의회는 버거 명칭보다는 중요한 것에 신경써야 할 것”이라며 “버거 정체성의 정치가 아닌, 진짜 중요한 문제를 해결하자”고 주장했다.
