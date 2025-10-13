Anthem 'Golden,' earworm 'APT.' vie for K-pop's first Grammy Award
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 15:19 Updated: 13 Oct. 2025, 15:59
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Will Rosé and “KPop Demon Hunters” finally nab K-pop's first Grammys?
“APT.” (2024), the earworm dance track by Rosé of girl group Blackpink, and “Golden,” the ever-present chart-sweeping anthem from the hit Netflix animated film, have been submitted to the Recording Academy in hopes of being nominated for Grammy Awards, according to a report by Yonhap.
Both songs have been submitted for the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories. In addition, Rosé's album “rosie,” which includes “APT.,” and the soundtrack album of “KPop Demon Hunters” have also been submitted in the Album of the Year section.
“APT.” and multiple songs from “KPop Demon Hunters” have topped music charts both in and outside of Korea, not to mention to countless online videos using, performing or simply appreciating their music. “Golden,” in fact, has continued its success on the Billboard 100 singles chart through October, despite having been released in June.
Other K-pop acts that have submitted their work for consideration by the Academy include boy bands Seventeen, Stray Kids, Ateez, Riize and Tomorrow X Together, girl groups Blackpink, Twice, Katseye, aespa, IVE and Le Sserafim and solo singers Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, Jin, J-Hope and RM.
The Recording Academy, organizer of the annual Grammy Awards, began voting on Oct. 3 and will end its first round of voting on Wednesday.
The results for the first round will be released on Nov. 7, which will be followed by the final vote for nominees from Dec. 12 through Jan. 5.
The 68th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)