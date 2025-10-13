Twice to perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Singer Kang Seung-yoon returns with new album after four years

Boy bands Xikers, Newbeat and Trendz set to return soon with new music

Anthem 'Golden,' earworm 'APT.' vie for K-pop's first Grammy Award

Girl group i-dle's Shuhua announced as tourism ambassador for hometown Taoyuan, Taiwan

Global K-Pop streams surge by 42 percent

K-pop acts go on the road again, performing overseas

Jimin, NewJeans each nominated for four Billboard Music Awards

Rosé only K-pop nominee in category outside K-pop at AMAs

[FACTCHECK] Has K-pop already entered its fifth generation?