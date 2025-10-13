 Boy bands Xikers, Newbeat and Trendz set to return soon with new music
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 12:58
Boy band Newbeat [BEAT INTERACTIVE]

A slew of up-and-coming boy bands — Xikers, Newbeat and Trendz — are set to return with new music in the latter half of this year.
 
Xikers will launch its sixth EP, “House of Tricky: Wrecking the House,” on Oct. 31. The album marks the band’s first EP in seven months since “House of Tricky: Spur.”
 

Teaser still for boy band Xikers' sixth EP, “House of Tricky: Wrecking the House,” slated to release on Oct. 31 [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Xikers, which debuted in 2023 with 10 members, has released songs such as “Tricky House” (2023), “Home Boy” (2023), “We Don’t Stop” (2024) and “Breathe.” 
 
Newbeat is set to unveil new music on Nov. 6, but it did not specify the type or name. It will be the band’s first album in eight months since its debut with its first full-length album “Raw and Rad.”
 
The septet has rolled out singles “Jello,” “Hiccups” and “Flip the Coin.”
 
Posters for Trendz's concerts in November [GLOBAL H MEDIA]

Posters for Trendz's concerts in November [GLOBAL H MEDIA]

 
Trendz will drop the digital single “Crime” on Oct. 29 and will also hold a concert on Nov. 7 in Seoul. The band has also added dates to its “Glow” tour across Europe in cities including Vienna, Amsterdam, Warsaw and Athens for November.
 
Trendz, also a septet, debuted in 2022 and has released songs like “TNT (Truth & Trust)” (2022), “New Dayz” (2023), “Go Up” (2024) and “Chameleon.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
