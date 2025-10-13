Seventeen to release vinyl version of album 'Happy Burstday'
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 09:37
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Seventeen's fifth full-length album "Happy Burstday" will be released in a new vinyl edition, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.
This will be the first time that Seventeen will release a vinyl album ever since its debut in 2015 and comes as a gift to fans to celebrate the band's 10th anniversary of debut this year.
In addition to the CD version of the album, the vinyl will also include an explicit version of "Bad Influence," a song produced by Pharrell Williams.
Preorders for the vinyl will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Seventeen sold nearly 3 million copies of "Happy Burstday" within a month of release. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and had the album's lead track, "Thunder," storm major music charts in Korea.
Seventeen is currently on the U.S. leg of its "New_" world tour, after kicking off at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday. It is set to perform in Los Angeles; Austin; Sunrise, Florida; and Washington and will continue with shows in Japan in November.
