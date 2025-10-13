Singer Kang Seung-yoon returns with new album after four years
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 10:36
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Kang Seung-yoon of boy band Winner will release his second solo full-length album "Page 2" on Nov. 3, his first new album in four and a half years.
Kang, who also goes by the name Yoon for his solo activities, released his first full-length album "Page" in March 2021. The upcoming album comes as the second chapter of the project, "with a matured color of Kang Seung-yoon as a musician," according to his agency YG Entertainment.
Kang took part in writing the lyrics and music for all the tracks, according to the agency.
"The 'Page 2' album carries Kang Seung-yoon's personal and deep story," the agency said. "Listeners will be able to feel a broadened musical spectrum and matured emotions."
Kang made his debut in 2014 as part of YG Entertainment's boy band Winner. He took part in producing some of the band's biggest hits, such as "Really Really" (2017), "Love Me Love Me" (2017) and "Everyday" (2018).
Preorders for the new album begin on Monday at 11 a.m. Three versions are available: Intro, Outro and Behind.
