 Twice to perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 10:18
Girl group Twice [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Twice will perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on Wednesday, becoming the first K-pop girl group to take the stage of the famed lingerie brand.
 
For the upcoming fashion show, Twice will perform alongside pop stars Missy Elliott, Madison Beer and Karol G.
 

"Twice will heat up the atmosphere on the runway with top global artists as the leading girl group of K-pop," Twice's agency JYP Entertainment said in a press release.
 
Twice released its special album "TEN: The Story Goes On" on Friday as part of the celebration of its 10th anniversary of debut.
 
The girl group is touring around the world with its sixth tour, "This is For," and is set to hold 63 performances in 42 regions around the world during the journey. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
