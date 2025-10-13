Yim Si-wan to release first solo album
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 17:41
Singer-actor Yim Si-wan is set to release his first solo album in collaboration with SM Entertainment, marking a new chapter in his career as a musician, according to a Monday report by JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The singer-actor is working on a solo album set to be released before the end of the year, in partnership with SM Entertainment.
“One of our sub-labels is producing Yim Si-wan’s solo album, and we are currently discussing details such as the release schedule,” an SM Entertainment official said.
Yim has been working without an agency since August and began developing the project independently. But he decided to collaborate with SM Entertainment after consulting with Kangta, an artist under the same agency.
Yim is also said to have been drawn to SM Entertainment's proven track record in managing K-pop artists, including acts like TVXQ, Girls’ Generation, NCT, aespa and Riize.
The upcoming album will be Yim’s first official solo release since debuting as a member of the boy band ZE: A in 2010. He debuted with boy band ZE: A in 2010 and rose to prominence for his acting roles in hit TV shows such as MBC's “Triangle” (2014) and tvN's “Misaeng” (2014).
