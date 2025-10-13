 Oasis pop-up to open ahead of first concert in Korea in 16 years
Oasis pop-up to open ahead of first concert in Korea in 16 years

Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 14:01
Models wear pieces from the Oasis and Adidas Originals collaboration. [OASIS FAN STORE]

An official Oasis-themed pop-up store is set to take place at the N: News Museum in Jung District, central Seoul, from Oct. 16 to 26, organizers said on Monday.
 
The event is held on the sidelines of the rock band's Korea concert on Oct. 21 at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi. It is Oasis's first performance in the country in 16 years.
 

Installation view of Oasis's official pop-up store [OASIS FAN STORE]

Titled “Oasis Live ’25 Fan Store,” the pop-up marks the band’s first official retail space in Korea and will offer a range of merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and accessories.
 
The store will also feature pieces from the Oasis and Adidas Originals collaboration.
 
Reservations to visit the pop-up can be made on this website.
 
The merchandise can also be purchased online here.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
