Actors Lee Do-hyun, Shin Si-a to star in Neflix's 'Grand Galaxy Hotel' from 'Hotel del Luna' creators

Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 12:29
SHIN MIN-HEE
Actors Lee Do-hyun, Shin Si-a, Lee Soo-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are set to star in the upcoming Netflix original series “Grand Galaxy Hotel,” the streaming platform said on Monday.
“Grand Galaxy Hotel” is a fantasy romance drama that follows workers at the titular hotel, which caters to the dead.
The series is penned by sister screenwriters Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, known for writing SBS’s “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” (2010), MBC’s “The Greatest Love” (2011) and SBS’s “Master’s Sun” (2013). Director Oh Choong-hwan will helm the show.
Oh and the Hong sisters have previously worked together on tvN’s hit drama series “Hotel del Luna” (2019).
Lee Do-hyun is set to star as Eun-ha, the newly appointed owner of Grand Galaxy Hotel whose enigmatic predecessor has disappeared. Shin takes on the role of Sang-soon, the hotel's only human employee and manager.
Lee Soo-hyuk plays Baek-gi, a grim reaper who cleans up the remnants of evil spirits, and Lee Su-hyun is Seok-san, described as a mysterious woman.
A release date has not been revealed.
