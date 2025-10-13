Bomb threat sent to Sogang University, but no explosives found
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 17:35
Police searched Sogang University on Monday following an emailed bomb threat, although no devices were found after the search.
The Mapo Police Precinct received a report from the university on Monday afternoon that it received an email claiming an explosive had been placed on campus.
Police were dispatched to the Sogang University campus after the report but didn't find any explosives after conducting a two-hour search.
According to the police, the content of the email was similar to the bomb threats sent to Korea University and Yonsei University on Oct. 2. Both threats also led to police searches, although no explosives were found.
The investigation has currently been taken over by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation unit, which aims to trace the email sender.
