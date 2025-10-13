South Jeolla Province launches scholarship program for residents
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 11:38 Updated: 13 Oct. 2025, 13:12
A government-backed scholarship program is now open to residents and international students in South Jeolla Province.
South Jeolla’s local government announced on Monday that it will provide 15 types of scholarships under three categories — the Jeonnam Talent Scholarship, the Jeonnam Settlement Scholarship and the Special Designated Scholarship — to 868 residents.
International students who have resided in the region for over a year and have at least six months of remaining stay are eligible to apply for the Jeonnam Settlement Scholarship, which aims to support 316 residents, including college students preparing for startups, international students and jobseekers.
The Jeonnam Talent Scholarship aims to provide financial support, such as emergency aid for underprivileged residents and assistance for multi-child families. The Special Designated Scholarship will support specific groups of residents in the region, including the children of recipients of the May 18 Democratization Movement merit awards.
Applications for international students will be accepted online via the Jeollanamdo Institute for Talent and Lifelong Education's official website until Oct. 31. More details are also available on the website.
“I hope these scholarships will be of great help to the talented individuals in our province, enabling them to pursue their dreams of further learning without financial hardship,” said Beom Hui-seung, the institute’s director.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
