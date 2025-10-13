 South Jeolla Province launches scholarship program for residents
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

South Jeolla Province launches scholarship program for residents

Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 11:38 Updated: 13 Oct. 2025, 13:12
International students pose for a photo at an event celebrating Chuseok harvest holiday at Mokpo National University in South Jeolla. A government-backed scholarship program is now open to residents and international students in South Jeolla Province. [MOKPO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

International students pose for a photo at an event celebrating Chuseok harvest holiday at Mokpo National University in South Jeolla. A government-backed scholarship program is now open to residents and international students in South Jeolla Province. [MOKPO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
A government-backed scholarship program is now open to residents and international students in South Jeolla Province.
 
South Jeolla’s local government announced on Monday that it will provide 15 types of scholarships under three categories — the Jeonnam Talent Scholarship, the Jeonnam Settlement Scholarship and the Special Designated Scholarship — to 868 residents.
 

Related Article

 
International students who have resided in the region for over a year and have at least six months of remaining stay are eligible to apply for the Jeonnam Settlement Scholarship, which aims to support 316 residents, including college students preparing for startups, international students and jobseekers.
 
The Jeonnam Talent Scholarship aims to provide financial support, such as emergency aid for underprivileged residents and assistance for multi-child families. The Special Designated Scholarship will support specific groups of residents in the region, including the children of recipients of the May 18 Democratization Movement merit awards.
 
Applications for international students will be accepted online via the Jeollanamdo Institute for Talent and Lifelong Education's official website until Oct. 31. More details are also available on the website.
 
“I hope these scholarships will be of great help to the talented individuals in our province, enabling them to pursue their dreams of further learning without financial hardship,” said Beom Hui-seung, the institute’s director.
 
An official poster of South Jeolla Province's recent scholarship initiative [SOUTH JEOLLA PROVINCE]

An official poster of South Jeolla Province's recent scholarship initiative [SOUTH JEOLLA PROVINCE]


BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags South Jeolla Jeonnam

More in K-campus

South Jeolla Province launches scholarship program for residents

Topik exam schedules announced for 2026

Korean universities see improvement in THE World University Rankings

Korea's banks roll out more financial services for foreigners as population grows

Seoul city advises int'l students on Korea's unique home rental system

Related Stories

Seaside vistas, Zen and plenty of great food: Jangheung's bucolic charms soothe the world-weary traveler

Korean Olympic chief pushes 2036 Summer Games bid in meeting with IOC

Rainfall drowns rice paddies in South Jeolla

Back in school

Snowed in
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)