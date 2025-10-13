Kim Jong-un signals prioritizing ties with China at 80th anniversary
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 14:38
Chinese Premier Li Qiang was seated to the right of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un throughout two major events marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party — a mass celebration on Oct. 9 and a late-night military parade the following day.
As North Korea, China and Russia appeared side by side once again in a display of anti-U. S. solidarity — similar to a parade held in Beijing last month — Kim’s diplomatic signals made it clear that Pyongyang was prioritizing its ties with Beijing over Moscow. With Russia now firmly in its corner following North Korea’s support for its war in Ukraine, Kim appears to be focusing on restoring North Korea’s traditional alliance with China to maximize his “strategic value.”
During the Oct. 9 event and Oct. 10 parade, Kim stood at the center of the reviewing platform, flanked on his right by Li, the second most powerful official in China. On his left stood To Lam, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who also heads the ruling United Russia party and is considered Moscow’s second most powerful figure, was placed further left — beside To.
Protocol typically dictates that the most senior guest stands to the host’s right. Although To holds the highest state rank among the foreign dignitaries present, Kim gave that position to Li instead. When the Chinese delegation led by Li arrived in North Korea on Oct. 9, it was Premier Pak Thae-song who personally welcomed them at the airport.
This contrasts sharply with the trilateral summit held in Seoul in May last year. At that time, President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Premier Li issued a joint declaration that included the phrase “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” to which Pyongyang protested by launching a reconnaissance satellite.
Only 16 months later, Li was seated next to Kim as North Korea showcased a series of strategic weapons capable of carrying nuclear warheads. By unveiling these weapons in front of senior officials from both China and Russia, Kim appeared to be asserting North Korea's de facto recognition as a nuclear-armed state.
Kim also hinted at a broader military role for the North Korean armed forces, saying in his speech that their combat spirit would be unleashed not only on the front lines of homeland defense but also in meaningful theaters elsewhere. The remark signaled that North Korea does not intend to limit its military operations to the Korean Peninsula — leaving open the possibility of involvement in other regional conflicts, such as the Taiwan Strait.
The message may also reflect Kim’s ambition to expand North Korea’s strategic footprint and counterbalance strengthening trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOO JEE-HYE, SHIM SEOK-YONG

