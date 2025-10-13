North's Kim visits Kumsusan Palace following Workers' Party founding celebrations
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 13:43 Updated: 13 Oct. 2025, 16:07
Donning a black leather jacket, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun following the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, in an apparent move to bolster internal unity and loyalty.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday that Kim had visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Oct. 12 to “present the glory of celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK with splendour to President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il.”
The Kumsusan Palace houses the embalmed bodies of Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, the country's founding leader, and his father, Kim Jong-il.
Kim was quoted as saying, “the high dignity and invincible might of the DPRK and all successes achieved in the revolution and construction are unthinkable apart from the noble august names of the great leaders,” adding that “revolutionary exploits of the great leaders who laid a solid cornerstone for the durable existence and victorious development of our Party and state will be immortal along with the steady prosperity of socialist Korea.”
The visit followed the conclusion of dayslong commemorative events marking the party’s 80th founding anniversary and is seen as part of efforts to reinforce loyalty ahead of the 9th Party Congress, expected to take place in early 2026.
Kim notably appeared in a leather jacket instead of his usual Mao-style suit, projecting an image of a field-oriented leader.
At a military parade and mass gymnastics, Kim praised participants for their dedication despite adverse weather, stating that “all these events required greater artistic skills and cultural attainments than ever before, not to mention a strong sense of organization and strict discipline,” and that “everybody performed their role both perfectly and creditably.”
The anniversary events took place from last Thursday to Friday in Pyongyang under cold and rainy conditions. Footage aired by state-run Korean Central Television showed residents waving North Korean flags well past midnight, soaked in the rain.
While international observers criticized the scenes as a form of abuse, Kim said he felt his “body and mind burning with fervor,” he “deeply appreciated” the people’s “spirit of serving the state.”
Kim previously paid respects at the Kumsusan Palace in 2015 and 2020 to mark the 70th and 75th anniversaries of the party’s founding, as well as on Liberation Day in August this year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
This latest visit is seen as a signal of both internal cohesion and regime confidence, coming shortly after a series of foreign policy activities.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)