Chief justice swarmed

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 20:04
 
Chief Justice Jo Hee-de is surrounded by cameras as he leaves a parliamentary audit session for the Supreme Court and other judicial bodies at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 13. The session by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee became one of the fiercest confrontations of the day, marked by shouting matches and heated clashes. Lawmakers from the Democratic Party pressed Cho over alleged “presidential election interference,” while members of the People Power Party denounced it as “an unprecedentedly bizarre audit in constitutional history.” [YONHAP]
