Contentious national audit begins as both political parties double down on rhetoric
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 18:07 Updated: 13 Oct. 2025, 20:03
Korea’s annual parliamentary audit began on Monday, marking the first audit since the launch of President Lee Jae Myung’s administration in June.
With tensions high, the rival parties set starkly opposing tones: The People Power Party (PPP) vowed to expose what it called the “new government’s incompetence,” while the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said it would focus on rooting out the “remnants of insurrection” left by the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, referring to the botched martial law declaration from last year.
It’s only been four months since the Lee administration took office, and yet the public is already living in fear and anxiety,” PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said during a Supreme Council meeting on Monday. “This is a government more focused on appearances than livelihoods, and the people will hold it accountable.”
Jang pledged to use the audit to uncover what he described as the “reckless use of political power, the concealment of administrative power and the abuse of judicial power.”
To dramatize their stance, PPP lawmakers dressed in black suits and ties — symbolizing mourning — and hung banners in the conference room reading, “Hidden away, pampered Hyun-ji” and “The secret 48-hour tariff negotiations.”
Jang called for Kim Hyun-ji, head of the First Presidential Secretariat, to testify, claiming she must answer questions related to alleged concealment of state affairs. He also urged Bong Wook, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, to appear before lawmakers to explain the government’s response to the suicide of a Yangpyeong County official and the recent arrest of former head of the now-defunct Korea Communications Commission, Lee Jin-sook.
At a PPP lawmakers' meeting earlier in the day, floor leader Song Eon-seog accused the DP of weaponizing its legislative majority.
“The DP wields a special prosecutor in one hand and the power of police in the other, while using its majority like a dictatorship,” he said. Song criticized what he called the “ousting” of Lee Jin-sook through media reform bills, the deaths allegedly linked to aggressive prosecutorial probes and surging inflation and housing prices as signs of the government’s failure. He urged fellow lawmakers to “thoroughly investigate the ruling bloc’s misgovernance.”
Meanwhile, the DP framed the audit as a reckoning for the previous administration.
“This audit must hold the forces of insurrection from the Yoon era accountable,” said DP leader Jung Chung-rae during a ceremony marking the opening of the party’s audit control room. “We must completely purge these remnants and lay down a fast track for reform and economic recovery.”
DP floor leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee echoed the sentiment, calling the audit a “turning point for reform and livelihoods.”
In a nod to business interests, the DP also said it would limit the summoning of corporate leaders to the audit.
“We will minimize the selection of business executives as witnesses,” Jung said at a party leadership meeting. Kim had previously announced a three-point principle on selecting witnesses, stating that reducing the burden on corporate figures — especially owners and CEOs — was necessary to encourage private-sector cooperation in customs negotiations and economic recovery.
In line with that pledge, the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee withdrew its request to summon Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. The National Policy Committee also retracted its summons for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Chung Hyun-ho and Hanam F&B CEO Jang Bo-hwan, while the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee removed Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae and GS Engineering & Construction CEO Huh Yoon-hong from its witness list.
Monday’s heated exchanges also extended to the judiciary, as Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de appeared before the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, the day's most contentious audit venue.
PPP floor leader Song accused the DP of trying to pressure the court over a possible retrial in President Lee’s election law violation case. “This is a blatant attempt to interfere with the judiciary and an arrogant, barbaric threat to the rule of law,” he said.
DP leader Jung countered that Chief Justice Jo “must take the National Assembly audit seriously.” He added, “This could be the judiciary’s last opportunity to take the lead in its own reform.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
