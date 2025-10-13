Major parties agree to hold parliamentary plenary session later this month

The Democratic Party (DP) and the People Power Party (PPP) agreed on Monday to hold a plenary session of the National Assembly later this month to pass a series of pending bills aimed at improving people's livelihoods.The agreement was reached during a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and attended by the floor leaders and deputy floor leaders of both parties.“Considering the schedule of the parliamentary audit, the two sides have agreed to hold the plenary session at 4 p.m. on Oct. 26 […] and pass 70 bills that have already been agreed upon,” Rep. Moon Jin-seog, the DP's deputy floor leader, told reporters after the meeting.The rival parties failed to reach a compromise on five other bills, which will require further discussions before they are put to a vote, the PPP's deputy floor leader Yoo Sang-bum said.During the meeting, the PPP also proposed launching parliamentary investigations into the data center fire at the National Information Resources Service last month and the plane crash at Muan International Airport last December.The DP had initially suggested holding the plenary meeting on Oct. 15, but the PPP rejected the proposal, citing the ongoing parliamentary audit. At Monday's meeting, the two sides finally agreed to convene the meeting on Oct. 26, which falls on Sunday.Yonhap