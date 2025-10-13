Nearly 20,000 police officers to be deployed for public safety during APEC summit

Nearly 20,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure public safety for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, police said Monday.Police have been making preparations to ensure security during the two-day summit set to open on Oct. 31, with plans to deploy 19,000 personnel, 181 patrol bikes and 156 patrol cars to the city starting Oct. 26."We will ensure safety through swift response using advanced equipment," said Oh Pu-moung, head of the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency tasked with leading public safety efforts during the summit. "The goal is to ensure public safety that is unshakable by any threat."Oh noted that Gyeongju, which has a population of around 244,000, is a relatively small city with narrow roads, presenting security challenges. Heads of state attending the summit will likely have to travel some distance to arrive from airports across the country."In order to prevent unexpected situations, such as surprise protests, and ensure safety, we will efficiently dispatch police personnel," he said.Oh also said police are working with the Presidential Security Service and the military against terror threats."In preparation for possible terror attacks employing drones, we have made measures for all expected scenarios, such as setting up a no-fly zone," he said, noting that an interagency counterterrorism exercise took place last month as part of such efforts.Regarding possible protests around the summit venue, Oh said police would ensure freedom of assembly under the law, but noted they would manage the situation so that it does not impact the venue.Yonhap