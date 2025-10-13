Yoon 'prayed for Korea's freedom' in prison cell during Chuseok holiday
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 21:33
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently held at the Seoul Detention Center, marked the Chuseok holiday with a message from his cell, saying he was “praying for the freedom of the Republic of Korea.”
Attorney Bae Ui-cheol, Yoon’s legal representative, released the message on Monday after meeting with the former president. According to Bae, Yoon used the holiday meeting — his first since visitation restrictions were eased — to send words of gratitude and faith to his supporters.
“I pray for this land to rise again in truth, justice and faith — for the people and for the freedom of our Republic of Korea,” Yoon said during the visit.
He described his confinement as an unexpected space for reflection.
“I regard this tiny cell as a prayer room, where I can pray in solitude, rather than a prison, and I'm thankful to have been given such a space,” he said. “Throughout the holidays, I read the Bible and letters sent by supporters, meditated and prayed.”
Yoon expressed gratitude to those who have written to him.
“All the tearful letters and the prayers have been my strength and shield,” he said. “I offer my deepest thanks to the people.”
Quoting Psalm 119:105 from the Bible — “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path”— Yoon said the verse had “brought light to the darkness.” He added that he prayed especially for the nation’s younger generation. “I earnestly prayed to God, the Lord of history and to Jesus Christ that our youth would never lose their dreams and hope.”
Yoon has been in custody for about three months after being rearrested in July by the special investigation team led by prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, which is probing allegations of insurrection. Separately, another special counsel team investigating the death of a Marine, led by prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, has summoned Yoon for questioning on Oct. 23 on charges including abuse of power. His legal team said it is reviewing whether he will attend.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)