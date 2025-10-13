3 high schools and 1 middle school in Gwangju receive bomb threats, though no explosives found
Police launched a search operation on Friday after bomb threats were emailed to four schools in Gwangju.
According to the Gwangju Bukbu and Nambu Police Precincts, reports of possible explosives began coming in at around 10 a.m. from four schools in the area — three high schools and one middle school.
Police said the schools had received emails from an unidentified sender claiming that “explosives have been planted throughout school facilities and will detonate on Oct. 13.” The message sent to a middle school appeared to have been written under the name of a student, falsely impersonating them.
Explosive ordnance and initial response teams were immediately dispatched to all four schools to search both inside and outside the premises. No explosives were found.
One high school evacuated students and dismissed classes early as a precaution, while the other three resumed normal schedules after police completed their searches.
Authorities are investigating the origin of the threatening emails and working to identify the sender.
