 36.7 percent of online government services restored after data center fire
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 09:15 Updated: 13 Oct. 2025, 09:21
Police officers inspect lithium-ion batteries used for uninterruptible power supply systems at the site of a fire at the National Information Resources Service in Yuseong District, Daejeon, on Sept. 29. The blaze, which broke out on Sept. 26, crippled a wide range of government digital services. [YONHAP]

More than 36 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, officials said Sunday.
 
As of 9 p.m., 260 out of 709 services hit by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 36.7 percent.
 

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the newly restored services include the cultural ministry's administrative support system for Korean culture centers and websites related to the Public Procurement Service.
 
Currently, 30 out of 40 "Grade 1" services, which are considered the most essential based on their impact and number of users in a four-tier system, have been restored, representing a recovery rate of 75 percent. The restoration rate for "Grade 2" services came to 51.5 percent.
 
The fire at the NIRS began when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room on Sept. 26 and was completely extinguished the following day. Police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

