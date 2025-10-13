Amnesty report reveals depth of Cambodia's forced labor scams, torture

Gov't blocks private equity plans to convert golf courses to membership models

'New method of food theft': Delivery worker faces backlash after repeatedly eating customers' orders

'Frightening' photo allegedly of foreign passports in trash bin in Cambodia goes viral amid series of crimes targeting Koreans

Korea ranks second in OECD for antibiotic consumption, raising health concerns

Korean activist freed from Israeli prison urges more attention to Gaza Strip

Related Stories

Police to meet with local officers in Cambodia, push for 'Korean Desk' after series of crimes targeting nationals

Gov't under fire for slow response to crime wave targeting Koreans in Cambodia

'Frightening' photo allegedly of foreign passports in trash bin in Cambodia goes viral amid series of crimes targeting Koreans

Lee orders all-out measures to protect people from crimes in Cambodia

Two inmates receive additional sentences for assaulting fellow inmate in detention center