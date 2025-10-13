Gov't blocks private equity plans to convert golf courses to membership models

'New method of food theft': Delivery worker faces backlash after repeatedly eating customers' orders

'Frightening' photo allegedly of foreign passports in trash bin in Cambodia goes viral amid series of crimes targeting Koreans

Korea ranks second in OECD for antibiotic consumption, raising health concerns

Korean activist freed from Israeli prison urges more attention to Gaza Strip

Related Stories

Amnesty report reveals depth of Cambodia's forced labor scams, torture

Family of student who was tortured and killed in Cambodia unable to repatriate body

Police to meet with local officers in Cambodia, push for 'Korean Desk' after series of crimes targeting nationals

Suspect in online sex abuse case arrested in Australia

Lee orders all-out measures to protect people from crimes in Cambodia