Man sentenced to prison for assaulting mistress in Cheongju
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 09:11
A man in his 60s was sentenced to prison for repeatedly assaulting his mistress — including burning her with a lit cigarette and striking her face with a soju bottle — after she attempted to end their relationship.
The Cheongju District Court sentenced the man on Sunday to one year and eight months in prison. He was also ordered to complete 40 hours of a stalking treatment program. The charges included aggravated assault and violation of the Child Welfare Act.
The man was accused of dragging the woman around the interior and exterior of a bar in Seowon District, Cheongju, North Chungcheong, and beating her without restraint in October last year after claiming she had nagged him. At the time, the woman’s elementary school-aged daughter was present.
Earlier, between July and August of the same year, the man allegedly threw the woman to the ground at home and burned her chest three times with a lit cigarette after she told him she wanted to break up.
On May 6 this year, the man again visited the woman’s home, and when she reiterated her intention to end the relationship, he reportedly said, “I’ll kill you,” before striking her on the head with a soju bottle and a frying pan, knocking her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, he continued the assault with the soju bottle and threatened her with a kitchen knife.
When the woman attempted to call the police, the man snatched her phone and smashed it. He also destroyed her daughter's phone, who had witnessed the entire incident.
After the woman stopped responding to his calls, the man stalked her by visiting her residence and calling her 23 times before being apprehended by police.
“The degree of violence against the victim was severe and posed significant danger, and it is likely the child suffered considerable psychological trauma,” the court said. “However, the court considered that the defendant showed remorse and had no prior criminal record.”
