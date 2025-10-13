Middle school student missing after rising waters sweep him away in Uijeongbu
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 21:33
A middle school student went missing on Monday after being swept away by rising waters in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi.
Police and fire officials said they received a report at around 5:35 p.m. that three middle school students had become stranded on stepping stones in the Jungnang Stream in Uijeongbu-dong. Rescue crews rushed to the scene and managed to save two of the students, but one was carried away by the current.
Authorities have launched a search operation to find the missing student, but continued rainfall has caused the stream’s water level to rise, complicating the effort.
Police are investigating how the students entered the stream and the circumstances leading up to the accident.
