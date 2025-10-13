'New method of food theft': Delivery worker faces backlash after repeatedly eating customers' orders
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 16:04
A delivery worker in Korea is facing backlash after being caught repeatedly eating portions of customers' food before completing deliveries, marking a growing concern among restaurant owners who say they have little recourse without solid proof.
A fried chicken restaurant owner recently shared their experience on social media, calling it a “new method of food theft in delivery.” The case began when a customer complained that the delivered chicken “looked like someone had already eaten it.” Upon review, the restaurant found the food quantity and sauce were noticeably different from what had originally been packed.
Security camera footage from the restaurant showed the chicken box full before dispatch. However, the product received by the customer had only half of the chicken left and was already mixed with sauce.
The owner reported the issue to the food delivery app operator, only to be told that “without proof the delivery worker ate the food, compensation cannot be provided.”
“This wasn’t like the old days when someone might sneak one or two pieces — it was more than half,” the restaurant owner said. “Even if the delivery person eats the food, they can just deny it and ask, ‘Do you have proof?’ Then the app compensates the customer and the restaurant. The delivery person gets free food, saves money and still earns the delivery fee — it’s a win-win-win for them.”
The owner later showed the suspected delivery worker's photo to another delivery rider they knew. That rider eventually spotted the person in question while out on a job and followed them. According to the tipster, the suspected worker was seen eating food from another order again.
The scene was filmed and sent to the restaurant owner, who advised the other shop owner to record the incident as evidence.
In the video, a female delivery worker is seen standing on the street, wearing sanitary gloves and using chopsticks to eat malatang — a spicy Chinese-style hot pot dish. When confronted, the worker claimed, "The customer canceled the order, so I’m disposing of it myself.”
Despite believing the delivery worker would be barred from future deliveries, the restaurant owner was shocked to see her assigned to new orders shortly after — including deliveries for the owner's own restaurant.
“I felt something was off when I saw her on foot with gloves on,” the owner said. “I followed her and saw her eating our food on the stairs. I filmed her and asked, ‘What are you doing? That’s our order — why are you eating it? You just picked that up.’ She again claimed it was a canceled order for disposal.”
The owner then called the police. Only then did the delivery worker admit to eating the food, saying she had done so due to “financial hardship.”
“I didn’t let it slide because if I did, she would do it again at another restaurant,” the owner said. “Are we not struggling too? We’re all trying to make a living.”
“The idea that someone could deliver food they’ve already eaten from is disgusting,” said the owner. “Just imagining I could be the customer makes me sigh.”
“She peeled back the tape on the box so cleanly it looked untouched. It clearly wasn’t her first time. I was able to catch her because I had a hunch and followed her, but most owners have no idea — and they just get victimized.”
