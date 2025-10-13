Ongoing rain breaks seasonal records in Seoul, still more expected for the week ahead
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 15:13
Unseasonably heavy rainfall has drenched Korea frequently this fall, replacing the usual summer typhoons and breaking decades-old precipitation records in the capital region.
Seoul recorded rain of at least 0.1 millimeters (0.004 inches) on 20 separate days between Sept. 11 and Saturday. The average rainfall during that one-month period reached 370.8 millimeters — more than 3.5 times the seasonal average.
Nationwide rainfall during the same period stood at 230.4 millimeters, nearly double the average of 123.7 millimeters for this time of year. Meteorologists say the figures highlight how unusually persistent and heavy this season’s rain has been.
A strong push of cold air from the north early last month has played a major role. A frigid air mass originating in Siberia surged southward and clashed with the edge of a North Pacific high-pressure system sitting over the South, forming rain clouds over the Yellow Sea.
The absence of typhoons also contributed. This year marked the first time since 2009 that not a single typhoon reached the Korean Peninsula.
Typically, typhoons disrupt atmospheric patterns and reduce the temperature gap between northern and southern air masses. A narrower temperature difference decreases the chance of rain. Without that disruption, rain clouds tend to stagnate and linger, and produce more precipitation.
Forecasters expect the rain to continue in the coming days. Heavy rainfall is expected nationwide on Monday, with additional showers forecast to spread from Gangwon, North Gyeongsang and Jeju to other regions between Wednesday and Thursday.
The capital region, South Chungcheong and the Jeolla regions may see more rain on Friday, with the entire country likely to get wet again on Saturday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
