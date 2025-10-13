Police to meet with local officers in Cambodia, push for 'Korean Desk' after series of crimes targeting nationals
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 14:05
Korean police are considering a comprehensive review of all criminal incidents involving Korean nationals in Cambodia, including cases that resulted in death, following a series of violent crimes targeting Koreans in the country.
At a press briefing on Monday, a senior official from the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency said the idea is under review in response to questions about recent cases involving Korean victims, including a university student found dead in Cambodia in August.
As part of its response to rising crime in Cambodia, the police are pushing to establish a Korean Desk — a dedicated liaison officer for handling cases involving Korean nationals — as well as expand the number of police consuls and add 30 more officers to international cooperation units.
“Unlike other Southeast Asian countries, cooperation with Cambodian police has been particularly difficult,” said Yoo Jae-seong, the acting commissioner general of the National Police Agency. “We’re continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other related agencies.”
Yoo added that he plans to meet with the deputy commissioner general of the Cambodian National Police next week to request the installation of a Korean Desk and stronger action from local law enforcement. However, he noted that reaching a memorandum of understanding with Cambodian authorities and discussing staffing levels would be necessary, making it unlikely the desk could be established in the short term.
The police plan to work with international organizations, including Interpol, to pressure Cambodia to improve its cooperation, according to Yoo.
The police also released details of how the murder case of a Korean university student — whose body was discovered on Aug. 8 after reportedly being tortured to death by a local criminal organization — was reported to Korean authorities. After the incident, Cambodian officials requested fingerprint analysis from Korean police, and the National Forensic Service delivered urgent identification results to the Korean Embassy in Cambodia on Aug. 12.
“This case was especially difficult to verify due to a lack of precise location information,” a police official said. Authorities are currently investigating whether the suspect in the case is also connected to a separate drug-related incident in Daechi-dong, southern Seoul. The police have requested access to Cambodian investigation records and expect to receive them later this month.
In response to the growing number of violent crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia, the presidential office is launching a task force to coordinate a national response. The task force is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Monday afternoon.
The task force will be led by Wi Sung-lac, the national security adviser, and will include officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the National Police Agency. It will review the current state of crime involving Koreans in Cambodia and explore concrete measures, including stronger cooperation with Cambodian authorities.
President Lee Jae Myung received a briefing on the situation on Saturday and instructed officials to “exert all possible diplomatic efforts to protect our nationals abroad.”
