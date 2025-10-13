 Seoul plans nuclear protection shelter beneath Songpa public housing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul plans nuclear protection shelter beneath Songpa public housing

Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 11:36
The proposed site for a civil defense shelter capable of withstanding nuclear and chemical, biological and radiological attacks beneath a public housing complex in Songpa District, southern Seoul [SONGPA-GU OFFICE]

The proposed site for a civil defense shelter capable of withstanding nuclear and chemical, biological and radiological attacks beneath a public housing complex in Songpa District, southern Seoul [SONGPA-GU OFFICE]

 
Seoul is planning to build a civil defense shelter capable of withstanding nuclear and chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) attacks beneath a public housing complex in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Housing and Urban Development Corporation are planning to construct the facility on the third basement level of the Songpa Creative Innovation Public Housing complex, which is being developed on the former site of the Seongdong Detention Center in Garak-dong, Songpa District. The shelter will cover a floor area of 2,147 square meters (23,112 square feet) and be designed to accommodate up to 1,020 people for 14 days in the event of a nuclear or CBR attack.
 

Related Article

 
The facility will include clean zones, decontamination areas, a clean mechanical room, water supply systems and sanitation equipment.
 
This would be the first time a local government in Korea has independently built a civil defense shelter with nuclear protection capabilities. The city aims to complete the project by 2028 and has begun the design phase. Construction is expected to cost around 3.4 billion won ($2.4 million). When not in use for emergencies, the space will serve as a fitness facility for residents.
 
Seoul plans to use the site as a pilot model and eventually expand the initiative to other districts. The facility will also include protection against electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks. The city is reviewing existing civil defense shelters to upgrade them with sufficient survival conditions.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags bunker bomb Seoul

More in Social Affairs

Army agrees to pay damages to family of private who was bullied to death

Seoul plans nuclear protection shelter beneath Songpa public housing

Stabbing in Gyeonggi leaves one man dead and one woman injured

Court orders House of Sharing to return donations kept as corporate reserves

36.7 percent of online government services restored after data center fire

Related Stories

Police and education officials respond to multiple bomb threats in Busan

Man fined 6 million won for threatening bystanders with homemade bomb in public

Yonsei University students evacuated after bomb threat

Seoul bomb threat prompts police investigation

Customer claims to plant bomb at fast food restaurant: 'The delivery was late'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)