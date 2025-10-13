Seoul plans nuclear protection shelter beneath Songpa public housing
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 11:36
Seoul is planning to build a civil defense shelter capable of withstanding nuclear and chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) attacks beneath a public housing complex in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Housing and Urban Development Corporation are planning to construct the facility on the third basement level of the Songpa Creative Innovation Public Housing complex, which is being developed on the former site of the Seongdong Detention Center in Garak-dong, Songpa District. The shelter will cover a floor area of 2,147 square meters (23,112 square feet) and be designed to accommodate up to 1,020 people for 14 days in the event of a nuclear or CBR attack.
The facility will include clean zones, decontamination areas, a clean mechanical room, water supply systems and sanitation equipment.
This would be the first time a local government in Korea has independently built a civil defense shelter with nuclear protection capabilities. The city aims to complete the project by 2028 and has begun the design phase. Construction is expected to cost around 3.4 billion won ($2.4 million). When not in use for emergencies, the space will serve as a fitness facility for residents.
Seoul plans to use the site as a pilot model and eventually expand the initiative to other districts. The facility will also include protection against electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks. The city is reviewing existing civil defense shelters to upgrade them with sufficient survival conditions.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
