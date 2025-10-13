 Stabbing in Gyeonggi leaves one man dead and one woman injured
Stabbing in Gyeonggi leaves one man dead and one woman injured

Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 10:49
A man was found dead and a woman critically injured after a stabbing incident between residents of neighboring floors in an apartment building in Gyeonggi on Monday.
 
Police received a report of a stabbing at 7:23 a.m. on Monday in Minlak-dong, Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi.
 

Emergency responders arrived to find a man in his 40s, a woman identified as his wife and an elementary school-aged girl at the scene. All three were taken to a hospital. The woman was reported to be in critical condition due to significant blood loss.
 
The suspect, a man who lived in the apartment unit below the victims, was found dead inside his own residence.
 
“The victims have not yet been interviewed, so the circumstances are still under investigation,” said a police official. “However, it does not appear to be a motiveless or random crime. We believe the attack occurred inside the elevator.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU, CHEONG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
