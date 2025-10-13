 Students evacuated at high school in Asan following bomb threat
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 14:21
Officials search a high school in Asan, South Chungcheong, after receiving a report that bombs have been planted inside the campus on Oct. 13. [NEWS1]

All students at a high school in Asan, South Chungcheong, were evacuated on Monday morning after authorities received a report claiming a bomb had been planted on campus.
 
At 10:54 a.m., a man called emergency services and claimed that he had planted a bomb at a high school in Asan, adding that it would detonate in 30 minutes in a second-year classroom, according to police and fire authorities.
 

Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the school. All students were evacuated, and the police special operations unit and military explosive ordnance disposal teams conducted a search of the premises.
 
The search lasted for more than an hour, but no explosives or suspicious items were found.
 
After the site was deemed safe, students returned to class and resumed their regular schedule.
 
Police have launched an investigation into the matter, while also considering the possibility that the report was a hoax. Authorities are working to verify the identity of the caller.
 
A person under investigation as a suspect reportedly told police, “I didn’t make the call — I think my phone was hacked.”
 
“We are analyzing telecommunications records to determine the exact circumstances,” a police official said.


BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
