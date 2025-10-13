And he said nothing...

During the National Assembly’s audit of the judiciary, Chief Justice Jo Hee-de faced persistent questioning from ruling bloc lawmakers over allegations that the Supreme Court interfered in this year’s presidential election by expediting a ruling unfavorable to President Lee Jae Myung. Despite repeated pressure, Jo maintained his composure and reaffirmed that all judicial decisions were made according to the Constitution and the law. The confrontation has intensified concerns that the ruling party’s actions are undermining the separation of powers guaranteed by the Constitution. [PARK YONG-SEOK]