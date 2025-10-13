The costs of being complacent about safety

Fifteen years is a long time. A child entering elementary school would be a university junior by then. In this span, footballer Son Heung-min has played in 137 international matches to become Korea’s all-time record holder. Companies like Kakao, Coupang and Baemin were all founded in 2010 and rose to dominance in their fields. For individuals and corporations alike, 15 years can be enough to write a new history.For some, however, 15 years has come to mean the end of everything. That is the prison sentence handed down to Park Soon-gwan, CEO of lithium battery maker Aricell, and his son Park Jung-eon, head of operations, after a fire at their factory killed 23 workers. The Suwon District Court on Sept. 23 sentenced both men to 15 years in prison — the harshest punishment yet under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, now in its fourth year.Some have called the verdict excessive. The maximum basic sentence for murder under Supreme Court sentencing guidelines is 16 years. Even intentional homicide with mitigating circumstances carries a six-year sentence. For a case of negligence in managing workplace safety to result in 15 years behind bars is extraordinary. Yet victims’ families argue that even this is too lenient — less than a year of imprisonment for each life lost.From its inception, the Serious Accidents Punishment Act has been controversial. Critics warned that focusing on punishing company owners rather than on-site managers might satisfy a public sense of justice but would not prevent workplace deaths. According to an August report from the National Assembly Research Service, 827 workers died in industrial accidents last year, nearly identical to the 828 deaths recorded in 2021, before the law took effect. Including work-related illnesses, total deaths rose slightly from 2,080 in 2021 to 2,098 in 2023. In the first half of this year alone, 1,120 deaths were reported — 87 more than in the same period last year. The numbers seem to confirm the fears that the law, though punitive, has not been preventive.Even so, the Aricell ruling drew little public protest. The scale and horror of the tragedy left few willing to defend the executives. Sympathy was further eroded by the details that emerged from the investigation.Lithium is a volatile material prone to thermal runaway and explosions. Once ignited, it is notoriously difficult to extinguish. On the day of the accident, a small blast — a clear warning sign — occurred, but production continued. Large stacks of fragile battery stock were piled by the main exit, while the path to the emergency exit was blocked by a partition wall. The emergency door itself was locked with a security device. Most workers were dispatched laborers — a practice banned by law in manufacturing — and had never been trained to respond to emergencies. When the fire broke out, they were trapped in a corner opposite both the exit and the emergency door.In its written judgment, the court noted after reviewing CCTV footage, “The workers appeared perilously close to danger, handling batteries that could explode at any moment in a dead-end space.” It added, “That sense of fear is what the defendants should have felt before the fire. Their failure to do so, and to protect their workers, is the very essence of safety complacency.”Accidents rarely occur in any one workplace. By contrast, investment in safety shows up immediately as a cost. Companies that neglect it often treat compensation after the fact as a business expense, using profits to reach settlements and secure statements of non-punishment from victims’ families — a practice that courts have long accepted as grounds for reduced sentences. The Aricell bench rejected that logic, declaring, “Unless this vicious cycle is broken, Korea’s rate of industrial accidents will not decline.”Whether the 15-year sentences will survive appeals remains uncertain, and heavier punishment alone may not bring immediate safety improvements. Critics of strict retribution argue that deterrence must be paired with practical prevention. Yet this ruling underscored one unambiguous truth: complacency toward safety carries immense, irreversible costs.Even when the president himself calls for a “culture of respect for life,” such appeals often fail to reach the factory floor. In that sense, this verdict — by making negligence unbearably expensive — may prove to be the most effective warning yet.