Monday's fortune: Harmony, health and self-care
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Silence is gold — avoid unnecessary words
🔹 Some people frustrate you, others intrigue you
🔹 Remember: even grown children need space
🔹 Yielding can be the smartest win
🔹 Be patient with differences of opinion
🔹 Stay home and rest today
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep an optimistic mindset
🔹 Stay young at heart and adaptable
🔹 Overlook small mistakes gracefully
🔹 Don’t waste emotions on trivial things
🔹 Try to see things from your senior’s view
🔹 Respond with agreement, not resistance
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Family comes with both pain and pride
🔹 Avoid rigid thinking — be flexible
🔹 Keep balance between opposing views
🔹 Listen more than you speak
🔹 Practicality over formality
🔹 Choose individuality over trends
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 East
🔹 The more, the merrier — cooperation wins
🔹 Family harmony is true happiness
🔹 Unite forces in household matters
🔹 Good things come with teamwork
🔹 A productive, fulfilling day awaits
🔹 You’ll feel content from head to toe
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 North
🔹 Stick to what’s familiar and comfortable
🔹 Appreciate your own culture and values
🔹 Blend tradition with modernity
🔹 Partial success brings quiet satisfaction
🔹 Accept invitations when possible
🔹 Balance practicality and pleasure
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Old friends and familiar ties bring comfort
🔹 People rarely change — manage expectations
🔹 Family news will brighten your mood
🔹 Spend time with loved ones
🔹 Go shopping or enjoy a simple outing
🔹 Be the star — style with confidence
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 A cheerful, carefree day ahead
🔹 Expect pleasant news or reunions
🔹 Body may tire, but your spirit feels light
🔹 Happy spending brings satisfaction
🔹 Your plans unfold smoothly
🔹 Confidence enhances your image
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Complicated | 🧭 North
🔹 Money opens doors — use it wisely
🔹 In age, self-reliance counts most
🔹 Spouse remains your strongest ally
🔹 Expect reality to differ from plans
🔹 Detach and release expectations
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passionate | 🧭 East
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Forget your age — embrace youth
🔹 Today is the youngest you’ll ever be
🔹 Take action — don’t postpone
🔹 If you like it, go for it with courage
🔹 Confidence fuels success
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Spending well beats hoarding
🔹 Smart consumption keeps life balanced
🔹 Financial luck improves
🔹 Cooperation strengthens outcomes
🔹 Exchange thoughtful gifts
🔹 Balance quality with practicality
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 West
🔹 You’ll feel a surge of affection today
🔹 Spouses bring more comfort than children
🔹 Parenting requires patience and humor
🔹 Live with gratitude and warmth
🔹 Romantic encounters stir your heart
🔹 Love is in the air — enjoy it fully
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat light and nourish your body
🔹 Don’t hesitate to spend on yourself
🔹 Life begins and ends with oneself
🔹 Go out with your partner
🔹 Enjoy arts or cultural experiences
🔹 Value character over appearance
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall outlook.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)