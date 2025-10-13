강등 위기의 울산HD, 신태용 감독 전격 경질
Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 10:12
Ulsan HD fire Shin Tae-yong with relegation battle on the horizon
강등 위기의 울산HD, 신태용 감독 전격 경질
Korea JoongAng Daily 온라인 기사
Friday, October 10, 2025
Ulsan HD terminated the contract of head coach Shin Tae-yong on Thursday evening, cutting ties with the former national team manager as the team changes hands for the fourth time in 15 months.
terminate: 종료하다, 해지하다
cut ties with: ~와/과 관계를 끊다
change hands: (조직·소유권 등이) 교체되다
울산HD가 목요일(10월 9일) 저녁 신태용 감독과의 계약을 해지했다. 전 국가대표 감독이기도 한 신 감독과의 관계를 끊으면서 불과 15개월 동안 책임자를 네 번이나 교체하게 됐다.
CEO Kim Gwang-guk also resigned on Thursday.
resign: 사임하다, 물러나다
김광국 대표이사도 이날 사임했다.
Shin, who had previously managed by the Korean and Indonesian national teams, took the helm of Ulsan just two months ago. He replaced Kim Pan-gon, whose tenure had seen the Ulsan club fall from three consecutive K League titles to seventh place in the 12-team league.
take the helm of: ~을/를 지휘하다, 키를 잡다
replace: 교체하다, 대신하다
tenure: 재임 기간
신 감독은 한국과 인도네시아 대표팀을 이끌었던 경력을 바탕으로 두 달 전 울산의 사령탑에 올랐다. 그는 김판곤 전 감독의 후임으로 부임했는데, 울산은 김 전 감독 시절 K리그 3연패 이후 12개 팀 중 7위까지 추락한 상태였다.
Shin’s two months at Ulsan proved even more disastrous. With just one win over that spell, the Tigers dropped to 10th in the league and are now locked into the lower tier of the league, the Final B.
prove: 드러나다, 판명되다
disastrous: 처참한, 재앙적인
spell: 짧은 기간
be locked into: ~에 고착되다, (상황에) 묶이다
하지만 신 감독의 두 달은 더 큰 재앙이었다. 짧은 재임 기간 단 1승을 올리면서 울산은 리그 10위로 떨어졌고, 결국 하위 리그인 파이널B에 고착됐다.
In the K League, the top-tier teams are split into two groups for the final five games of the season. The top half of the table become Final A, only playing each other with no chance of falling below sixth place in the table. The bottom half become Final B, and fight to avoid relegation with no hope of climbing above seventh.
split into: 나뉘다, 분할하다
table: (리그) 순위표
top-tier: 상위의, 최상위의
relegation: 강등
K리그는 정규라운드 후 상·하위 두 그룹으로 나뉘어 마지막 5경기를 치른다. 상위 6개 팀은 ‘파이널A’로 묶여 6위 아래로 떨어지지 않으며, 하위 6개 팀은 파이널B로 강등을 피하기 위한 경쟁을 벌인다.
Ulsan have played in Final A for the last nine seasons, but this year will have to fight to avoid the relegation playoffs.
fight to avoid: ~을/를 피하기 위해 싸우다
울산은 지난 9시즌 연속 파이널A에 속했지만, 올해는 강등을 피하기 위해 치열하게 경쟁해야 한다.
In the K League, the 12th-place team is immedaitely relegated while the 11th- and 10th-place teams face K League 2 teams in the playoffs. Ulsan are currently in 10th and trail ninth-place Suwon FC by a single point.
immediately: 즉시
trail by: (점수·순위에서) 뒤처지다
K리그에서는 12위 팀은 즉시 강등되고, 11위와 10위 팀은 K리그2 팀과 승강 플레이오프를 치른다. 현재 울산은 10위로, 9위 수원FC에 승점 1점 뒤지고 있다.
Ulsan’s troubles began in the middle of last season, when the Korean national team swept in and poached manager Hong Myung-bo. Ulsan briefly pivoted to caretaker manager Lee Kyung-soo before bringing in former Malaysia head coach Kim.
poach: (다른 팀의 인재를) 빼내다, 스카우트하다
pivot to: 방향을 전환하다
caretaker manager: 감독대행
울산의 고난은 지난 시즌 중반부터 시작됐다. 국가대표팀이 홍명보 감독을 빼가면서 팀이 흔들렸고, 이후 잠깐 이경수 감독대행 체제를 거친 뒤 말레이시아 대표팀을 이끌었던 김판곤 감독을 데려왔다.
Kim was eventually dropped for Shin, and with his departure Ulsan will now push youth director Roh Sang-rae into the hot seat for the remainder of the season.
hot seat: 부담되는 자리, 어려운 위치
김 감독도 결국 성적 부진으로 물러났고, 후임 신태용 감독마저 떠나면서 울산은 시즌 잔여 기간 동안 유소년팀의 노상래 감독이 임시로 부담스러운 자리를 채우게 됐다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)