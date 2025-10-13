Korea looks toward Paraguay match after heavy loss to Brazil

The Korean men's national football team will look for a rebound against Paraguay this week in Seoul after getting embarrassed by Brazil at home last week.Korea, ranked 23rd, will host 37th-ranked Paraguay at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. This will be the first meeting between these two nations since a friendly in June 2022, which ended in a 2-2 draw.Son Heung-min scored one of the two Korean goals then. He is currently No. 2 on the all-time Korean male scoring list with 53 goals, five behind former striker Cha Bum-kun. Son failed to add to that total against Brazil last Friday as Korea endured a 5-0 loss while getting completely dismantled by their superior opponent. Korea managed just one shot on target.Before the Brazil match, Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo had said he was looking forward to the latest test for his back-three formation. And his team failed miserably as the highly skilled Brazilian forwards toyed with the helpless Korean defenders all night.Though Paraguay are ranked 14 spots below Korea, they will not be a pushover. During their World Cup qualifiers, Paraguay took down giants Brazil and Argentina once each, and finished sixth, just below Brazil, in the regional standings to punch their ticket to the big tournament.For the Korean defensive backs that were overwhelmed against Brazil last week, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez and former Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron will be the ones to watch from Paraguay. Those two had a goal apiece in Paraguay's 2-2 draw against Japan last week.Before Tuesday's match, the Korea Football Association will hold a special ceremony to recognize Son for becoming the most-capped male player for the country. Son earned his 137th cap against Brazil to break a tie with Hong and Cha.Yonhap