Published: 13 Oct. 2025, 11:28
Lee Seung-taek putts on the 11th green during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at French Lick Golf Resort in French Lick, Indiana, on Oct. 12. [AFP/YONHAP]

Two Korean players have earned their PGA Tour cards for next year following strong seasons on the second-tier circuit in 2025.
 
Kim Seong-hyeon and Lee Seung-taek both finished inside the top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, following the conclusion of the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship in French Lick, Indiana, on Sunday. 
 

Kim tied for 12th and Lee tied for 24th at the tournament.
 
Kim, who had first played on the PGA Tour in 2023 but lost his membership last year, had long booked his return ticket to the big tour. He finished eighth on the Korn Ferry Tour rankings, on the strength of his victory at the AdventHealth Championship in May and a pair of runner-up finishes.
  
Lee finished 13th on the same rankings. He is one of six players to finish inside the top 20 without a victory this season. He tallied six top-10 finishes, including a loss in a playoff to Neal Shipley at the Lecom Suncoast Classic in April. Lee made the second most cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour this year with 21, one back of Pontus Nyholm.
 
Lee played eight years on the KPGA Tour before earning his Korn Ferry Tour membership at the 2024 PGA Tour Q-School. He gained entry to the PGA Tour qualifying tournament by finishing fifth on the KPGA Tour Player of the Year points list in 2024.
 
Lee is the first Korean player to reach the PGA Tour via the KPGA route.
 
"I'm so happy to make it to the PGA Tour. It's been a dream of mind since I was a kid," Lee said. "I can't describe how excited I am. But I will enjoy this only for today and I will start preparing for the new season on the PGA Tour."

Yonhap
Koreans earn PGA Tour cards out of second-tier tour

